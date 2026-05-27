Hobbs says that the agency's policies have only one guiding star: What raises the most money for the state. But that raises the question of whether the department could be skewing that evaluation.

For Heap, Exhibit No. 1 is that solar map.

But there is other evidence that there are decisions being made which are designed to encourage renewable energy projects on state lands.

"When the federal government acted to limit what they were going to approve on federal lands, we took the opposite action and said we're going to expedite approvals on state land,'' she said.

"And we're doing that,'' Hobbs said. "We have to ensure that we're not limiting what we can use to power Arizona.''

The governor said, though, none of that puts the Land Department out of compliance with how the state is required to decide how and when to lease and sell land.

"The No. 1 responsibility of State Land, and the constitutional obligation, is to get the highest value of land for the trust,'' Hobbs said.

When Arizona became a state in 1912, it was given about 10 million acres of land by the federal government to be held in trust.

Some of it has been sold off for development, leaving about 9.2 million acres, with about 8 million acres remaining for K-12 education. While there are outright sales, something pretty much required for new residential developments, the trust also can make money by leasing that property, including for grazing, some long-term commercial development, as well as for mining.

And there are leases for solar and wind.