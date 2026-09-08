But the city of Surprise, in a web post, said its staffers met with a GardaWorld representative who is seeking information for the assessment.

All of that is crucial because Homeland Security, in its agreement with Mayes, said it would conduct the assessment of the warehouse on West Sweetwater Avenue to determine whether it is suitable to house up to 1,500 people detained on immigration violations.

Mayes: Inappropriate as detention site

Mayes filed suit in April after ICE purchased the facility. That federal ownership stripped city officials of any power to use their zoning and other laws to restrict its operation.

But the attorney general is instead using the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires, at the very least, an assessment — if not a full-blown environmental impact statement — of the effects the facility will have. And Mayes has made it clear she believes such an assessment will conclude the site is inappropriate for such a facility.

Environmental impact is not just about the operation of the facility itself and questions such as how it would affect the city's ability to handle sewage.

There's also the location: The warehouse sits across the street from a hazardous materials storage warehouse where chemical leaks or explosions are possible.

It is true, Mayes conceded in April, that there already are nearby homes where residents also would be affected by such an occurrence.