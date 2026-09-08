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President Donald Trump says sales of Canada's Bombardier jets in the U.S. may be up in the air after he pressured the aerospace company to begin manufacturing its products in America in a Truth Social post on Labor Day.

"NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren't good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States," Trump said in his post. Trump added that if Bombardier wants "our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.'"

"They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service – All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A," Trump claimed.

Trump's comments come after he imposed 50% tariffs last month on about $20 billion of imports from Canada, which later responded with retaliatory tariffs after crucial trade talks crumbled between the two North American nations.

Trump said in an Aug. 24 post on Truth Social that "Canada has been ripping off the United States of America for years" after his administration failed to agree to a trade deal with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump has been laser-focused on forceful action toward foreign nations and corporations during his second term. The White House introduced sweeping tariffs that have at times frustrated Americans, who will head to the polls in November's midterm elections. Trump plans to place a 50% tariff on automobiles that will begin on Jan. 1, 2027.

A number of U.S. carriers use Bombardier regional jets in their fleets, and Reuters reports that about half of the 5,100 aircraft operated by Bombardier customers are in the United States.