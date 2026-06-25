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A U.S. senator from Arizona is behind an effort to recognize the Artemis II crew with a Congressional honor rarely awarded to astronauts.

Separate bills were introduced Wednesday, June 24, by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, and retiring Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon in both the Senate and House to award the Artemis II crew a Congressional Gold Medal. The bipartisan legislation comes more than two months after the four astronauts returned from the first crewed moon mission in more than half a century.

The bills would first have to pass through Congress and be signed into law by President Donald Trump. If that were to happen, the Artemis II astronauts would become just the second ever crew to receive a Congressional Gold Medal after the honor was bestowed on the Apollo 11 crew in 2009 – 40 years after that historic mission.

The USA TODAY Network was the first to report the story.

Here's everything to know about the Congressional Gold Medal, and why some lawmakers think the Artemis II astronauts are deserving of the honor amid NASA's drive to return humans to the moon.

Lawmakers seek to award Congressional Gold Medal

Kelly and Bacon introduced the legislation more than two months after NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen returned from the landmark Artemis II spaceflight.

To date, the only other time astronauts were awarded the medal was in 2009 when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins received the honor for their part in the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.

Former astronaut went to space four times