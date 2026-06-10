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PHOENIX — State lawmakers are preparing to give final approval Thursday to a new state budget that some find excessive and others say short-changes needed services.

The heart of the package is conforming Arizona's income tax code to what the Republican-controlled Congress approved last year. That includes an increase in the standard deduction, no tax on tips or overtime, and an extra $6,000 deduction for seniors, something that both Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and GOP legislative leaders sought.

But there also are some tax breaks for businesses that the governor opposed, including a new deprecation allowance for some property.

Mesa Republican Rep. Justin Olson, discussing the plan Wednesday, said those are all good moves. He is particularly pleased there is no need for Arizonans who filed their 2025 taxes in April to now have to go back and amend their returns.

That's because the 2025 tax forms issued by the Arizona Department of Revenue included places for people to deduct not just the tax cuts sought by Hobbs but also state versions of everything else approved by Congress.

"That's an absolute necessity that the state honor the promise that it made, the pledge that it made when it issued the tax forms back in January,'' Olson said.

But he said he cannot live with the nearly $18.3 billion state budget proposal.

Consider, he said, that in the 2018 budget year, total state spending was $9.8 billion. That means the budget will be nearly 87% higher than it was then — a figure he said is close to double the state population growth and inflation.