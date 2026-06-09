Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and key Republican legislative leaders have agreed to a nearly $18.3 billion state spending plan.

The package, being presented to lawmakers this week, preserves the approximately $450 million a year in tax cuts proposed by GOP lawmakers that mirror what Congress approved last year in its "Big Beautiful Bill.''

That includes not just what Hobbs said she was willing to accept — mainly an increase in the standard deduction for those who do not itemize on their state income tax forms, as well as no taxes on tips and overtime. But the governor also had to swallow other provisions sought by Republicans that conform state tax laws to the federal laws, including what she called "hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to special interests, including for businesses and the wealthy.

But while having to accept larger tax cuts than she wanted, Hobbs also had to give up on her plans to raise various taxes and fees to fund the $18.7 billion budget she proposed in January, a plan that would have funded various new and expanded programs.

Still, Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan said what finally emerged is far better than what Republicans proposed when they released their own $17.9 billion spending plan, which made sharp across-the-board cuts to most state agencies and eliminated about $100 million in funds for economic development — a plan that Hobbs vetoed in May.

That sent negotiators back to the table.

"This budget reflects the work of our Democratic caucuses to make it better,'' said Sundareshan, a Tucson Democrat.