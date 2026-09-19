Plus, the majority of industrial land in Peoria is already built out so there is little opportunity for a widespread development of data centers, Dever said.

In the Peoria Innovation Core, the city's economic hub underway in its northern region, data centers are limited to a specific industrial zone, would require council approval through a special use permit and would be required to follow operational limitations, Dever said.

The Legacy Point development near 75th and Northern avenues allows data centers "by right" and there is an application currently under review by the city, Dever said.

Peoria Planning Director Chris Jacques said the city's role was to decide the most appropriate locations for data centers and establish reasonable rules to limit their impact on nearby properties.

Other Arizona cities have regulated data centers to address noise from equipment and generators, water and power needs, building scale, proximity to residential areas and traffic and emergency access, Jacques said.

There wasn't a one-size-fits-all approach, he said.

Dever reminded city officials that if they move forward with a code amendment, the Council does not have the legal authority to prohibit a land use regardless of how disliked or offensive the use of the land may be. Regulations must be objective based on its impacts to a community, such as minimum setbacks and operational restrictions, she said.

Instead of continuing to allow these facilities "by right" alone the city could instead require a conditional use permit, which could subject future data centers to conditions that must be approved by the city's planning and zoning commission.