But the governor, after detailing Tuesday what she called her $1.4 billion tax cut package — the total tax savings for Arizonans over four years — insisted under questioning that the press conference called by her office wasn't about her.

"Look, I'm really not interested in playing 'who gets the credit' game,'' she said. "The fact is that Arizonans are going to benefit from these tax cuts.''

Yet the press conference featured speakers invited by Hobbs to thank her for the tax breaks, including not just two Democratic lawmakers but also the president of the Arizona chapter of AARP, an acute care nurse, and a vice president of the Valley of the Sun YMCA who is in charge of childcare programs.

Hobbs did acknowledge that pretty much everything in those $1.4 billion in tax cuts for which she is claiming credit actually originated with — and has a similar price tag as — the original proposal by legislative Republicans who sought to mirror what is in HR 1.

That is clearly not what she asked for when she proposed last November a much smaller and focused package of cuts to help the middle class while leaving out all federal provisions she said would help the "billionaires.'' The list of what she didn't want included a measure to increase the tax deduction that could be taken for state and local taxes. Another she didn't want provides some tax relief to businesses by allowing them to write off the costs of their equipment purchases sooner.

GOP lawmakers sent her three separate bills, all with the same tax cuts as in the federal HR 1. All three were vetoed.