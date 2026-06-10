That, she said, could mean someone who interrupts what is happening, even just to speak to a protester or mutter some comment, could be classified as having interfered with a religious activity.

A first-time offense would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, carrying a potential penalty of six months in jail. But a second offense — or any offense committed by two or more people — would carry a maximum penalty of a year and a half in state prison.

'Stops people from interfering with worship'

Kavanagh said the concerns about the breadth of the proposal are not justified.

He said the first part of the legislation deals with issues that have broad support: that it should be against the law to obstruct, block or impede another person's ability to enter or exist in a place of religious worship.

As to the rest of it — the parts that apply to religious services or activities — Kavanagh said a violation would occur only if someone makes "protected commotion, utterance or display'' that disrupts the religious service or worship. And he said a protest of any type "does not become a religious service because somebody says a prayer in the middle of a protest.''

Kavanagh said he's aiming to protect something more basic. "I don't know when in our society it became OK for people to get up close to people worshiping and begin yelling and chanting to disrupt their religious service,'' he said.

"The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion,'' Kavanagh said. "This stops people from interfering with religious worship.''