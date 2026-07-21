Artificial intelligence became a flashpoint in the race. Feely, who is bullish on AI, and Chaplik, a skeptic of the industry, presented two sides of an issue that has divided the GOP.

The candidates also swapped bitter criticisms that veered into personal attacks. Feely highlighted his philanthropic efforts in Haiti, a country that Trump made an emblem of unwanted immigration on the 2024 campaign trail. Chaplik used the topic as a cudgel against him. Feely called some of the remarks racist.

The district, which stretches across wealthy stretches of Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and north Phoenix, is one of just a handful of races nationwide that will decide control of the U.S. House.

Its voters narrowly picked former President Joe Biden in 2020, then flipped to Trump in 2024, a year that saw Republican victories up and down the ballot, underscoring its split personality.

Shah leads in closely watched Democratic race

Former state Rep. Amish Shah took an early lead in a big U.S. House primary race, according to early unofficial results.

He was trailed by Marlene Galán-Woods, a former newscaster, in the Democratic primary for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

The race tested the power of the party's establishment.

National Democrats made the rare decision to intervene in the primary, backing Galán-Woods as part of their "red to blue" program focused on winning Republican-held swing seats nationwide. Liberal groups spent millions of dollars attacking Shah and elevating Galán-Woods.