A little more than two years after Lamb's birthday message, Hilsabeck said his new wife found the sexual messages and photos on his phone and computer, critically damaging his marriage.

His wife, Jillian Stannard, was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She trusted the Lambs as church authorities and friends.

Stannard said Lamb confronted her publicly after she asked the LDS Church to hold the sheriff and his wife accountable. He got in her face and told her there would be "collateral damage" if she kept talking, she said.

Hilsabeck confirmed witnessing the confrontation. He said he quit working for Lamb in an effort to save his marriage, which ended in divorce two years later.

Did another woman claim Mark Lamb threatened her?

Tammy Peacock for years claimed to be Lamb's lover. She said after she went public with her allegations online, Lamb threatened to sic the state police on her and charge her with revenge porn.

Peacock died in 2021. Lamb in local media interviews denied having an affair with her. In his 2021 memoir, he called her crazy and obsessed.

Hilsabeck said he was aware of Peacock. He said he had once gone to her house with Lamb, where the two met briefly. He assumed she was another one of the women Lamb flirted with online. He said the sheriff often sexted with women in ways similar to the group chat. Lamb had always told him it wouldn't go farther, he said.

"That was his line that he would not cross," Hilsabeck said. "Going from a texting-type relationship, flirting, to a physical encounter."