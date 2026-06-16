"In Pima County, there are people who are very hostile to our presence,'' Clark said.

He acknowledged under questioning he has no reason to believe that the county recorder or the county elections director are biased. But Clark said that's not true of the Board of Supervisors, which has ultimate responsibility over elections.

"I think they're knee-deep in their antagonism to the federal government, to our ICE,'' he said. "It's not a secret at all.''

Clark admitted under cross examination, though, that he is not aware of any law enforcement officer in Arizona who has been blocked from voting simply for showing up in uniform. Nor has he heard that any election official has said officers in uniforms should be prevented from voting.

Instead, Clark pointed to a news article about an incident that occurred six years ago in North Carolina which said two sheriff's deputies were turned away from voting locations. Clark said that was "because of misplaced fears of voter intimidation.''

"Just clothes"

The lawsuit isn't just about police. He said the rules are so vague they could be used to eject those in military uniforms from polling places.

Joel Strabala, who chairs Legislative District 17 for the Pima County Republican Party, said military voters and veterans, like those in law enforcement, tend to vote for Republicans.

He cited a poll of current and former service members which he said shows they approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing.