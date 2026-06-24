Marra said that's not a blanket ban.

She said in her experience — she used to be elections director in Cochise County, where there are a military base and Border Patrol offices — no one who comes to a polling place in uniform has ever been denied the right to vote. The issue the rule is designed to address, Marra told the judge, is people who come to polling places in uniforms, whether real or fake, with the intent to intimidate.

But Clark is arguing that even that restriction isn't something within Fontes' authority to prohibit.

Under Arizona law, violations of the Elections Procedures Manual are a crime. Attorneys for the party say that entitles them to challenge — and for Liburdi to invalidate — any provision in the manual that lacks specific statutory authority.

Perhaps the most sweeping measure being challenged — and the one that could have major impacts around polling places — is the question of noise.

Marra acknowledged that the only thing stated clearly in Arizona law is that electioneering is prohibited not just inside polling places but also within 75 feet.

That is defined as the knowing and intentional verbal expression of support for or opposition to a candidate or ballot measure "to induce or compel another person to vote in a particular manner or refrain from voting.''

Generally speaking, that doesn't apply outside the limit. So it's not unusual to find candidates and political supporters beyond the limit approaching voters, handing out materials and displaying signs of support or opposition.