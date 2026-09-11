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Republican candidate for governor Andy Biggs has launched two new advertisements, including his first on television ahead of November, as his campaign tries to fend off distractions from its own supporters and address frustrations in the GOP base.

The pair of advertisements on television and streaming services is part of Biggs' effort to chip away at incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' dominance of the airwaves.

In partnership with the Arizona Republican Party, Biggs' campaign announced Sept. 10 it would spend $1.75 million over the next three weeks to air the new pair of ads, including about half of that on television.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor has spent over $14 million to get her message to voters on TV and streaming screens since late May, her campaign confirmed. Hobbs had outspent Biggs at least 15-to-1 on advertising across platforms as Biggs' new advertisements began airing, according to two Arizona media buyers who track campaign spending.

Biggs' ad buy is small compared with Hobbs' barrage.

“Is it too little? Yes," said GOP consultant Barrett Marson, who is not affiliated with either campaign. "Is it too late? I don't know."

Biggs has trailed Hobbs in every public general election poll since he won the Republican nomination with 74% of the vote in July. Early voting begins Oct. 7, and Biggs will be on air just after the Labor Day weekend that traditionally signals a ramp-up of campaign energy and more voters tuning in.

To an extent, the spending disparity is a symptom of fundraising. Hobbs, the incumbent, has vastly more money in her coffers and can blanket more media platforms to reach Arizona voters.