That included 77% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats, with political independents — about a third of all registered voters — dragging down the average with just 58% expressing confidence.

Noble said that is far different than when he conducted the same survey in 2021 -- at the height of the whole Cyber Ninjas audit -- when the confidence level was just 58%. And he particularly noted that was a highly partisan response, with just 40% of Republicans expressing confidence versus 80% of Democrats,

"The bipartisan alignment suggests that successful election administration and the passage of time have helped heal some wounds from previous electoral controversies,'' Noble said.

Fontes said those numbers reflect more than his performance.

While the secretary is designated the state's chief election official, the actual elections are run by county recorders and supervisors in each of the 15 counties, with a mix of both Republican and Democratic officials.

Fontes also said that the web site also can be a source to help those local officials when they are confronted with the questions about how elections work as well as security.

Still, he acknowledged, there always will be questions.

"No election has ever been perfect,'' Fontes said. "They can't be perfect. These are human enterprises.''

But he said that there are constant efforts at all levels to make them better.

All that comes down to what he believes the web site can accomplish.