Horne said he has not seen his role that way. He listed some of the things he said the Department of Education has refused to fund, including a $5,000 Rolex watch, a $24,00 golf simulator, and a vasectomy testing kit.

Yee responded that she never believed these kinds of purchases should be reimbursed. And when Horne said that doesn't match what she said about his authority last year, Yee responded, "Have you heard of fake news?''

In fact, though, Yee said in May 2025 — comments that are on tape — that the law that created vouchers limits the authority of a state superintendent of public instruction to overrule what a parent concludes is an appropriate need for a child.

"As long as the state school superintendent and Department of Education follow that law I would be supportive,'' she said.

And if the law is not clear, "I believe the state superintendent, if there's any question on how to administer the program, should not be making those exclusive decisions on his own,'' Yee said last year. "He needs to go back to the legislative process which is appropriate and work with the Legislature to additionally add those protections.''

But Yee, asked about that statement after Wednesday's televised discussion, said she was referring to the fact that Horne, struggling to keep up with the flood of new requests for reimbursement, ordered his staff to automatically approve all purchases of less than $2,000, with the idea that they could be audited later and improperly paid amounts recovered.

"The Legislature didn't tell him it was $2,000," Yee said.

Much of the rest of the discussion Wednesday focused on how students in Arizona are doing.