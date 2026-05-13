"None of the challenged provisions denies, restricts, or interferes with the right to abortion,'' they are telling Blanchard.

And if that argument doesn't work, they have another one — linked to the exception within the amendment.

They contend that, if nothing else, each of the restrictions "is justified by a compelling state interest that is achieved by the least restrictive means.'' But the legal papers filed so far on their behalf do not explain that claim.

Bendor, however, said the way he and Mayes see it, there is no legal basis for the GOP lawmakers to argue that the restrictions remain enforceable.

"The standards changed a lot when voters enacted Prop. 139,'' he told Capitol Media Services. "It sets a pretty high burden for laws to meet to restrict the right to abortion.''

It was that touchstone, Bendor said, that his office used to evaluate the legal restrictions on advanced practice nurses. He said these are restrictions that exist "even though nurses have done so historically, have done so elsewhere, do other gynecological things that are more complicated.''

"We determined that these restrictions don't meet the constitutional requirements,'' he said. Conversely, Bendor said, the Attorney General's Office had no good arguments why the laws would pass muster, even with the exceptions built into Prop. 139.

He said the decision to side with challengers was not made lightly.

"As a matter of process, we start with the assumption that our job is generally to defend state law,'' Bendor said.