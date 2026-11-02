"Take this and tell them to do it online," the staffer said, handing the reporter a card with a QR code.

The report does not provide any evidence of an ineligible person actually registering to vote.

Announcement marks shift for prosecutor

One of Courchaine's predecessors said the Oct. 30 announcement marks a concerning shift for the office.

In a lengthy social media post, Gary Restaino, a former U.S. attorney, said the investigation appeared "unpredicated."

"We’ve been lucky in Arizona over the last 20 months to have a U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuting mostly the same cases it has always prosecuted, led by an executive team of career public servants. They enjoy a positive relationship with the bench and bar. And so I’ve refrained from criticism: until now," Restaino wrote.

The Department of Justice generally does not publicly announce investigations, according to its website. It makes exceptions in some cases, if the matter has received a lot of publicity, or when the public "needs to be reassured" that investigators are taking action.

Restaino said the timing of the investigation, and the fact that Courchaine's office named the groups publicly without charging them with a crime, were "stark deviations from decades of DOJ norms," especially during the sensitive period leading up to an election.

"There’s no apparent evidence that any non-citizens or felons were actually registered by the advocacy groups, and the disrupters’ methodology and slapstick is not worthy of confidence," he wrote.