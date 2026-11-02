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Several shadowy groups were making a last-minute bid to pull votes away from Republicans and toward third-party candidates in Arizona's competitive U.S. House races.

Weeks before Election Day, the "dark money" American Forge Coalition criticized Republican Jay Feely's campaign finances and praised his little-known Libertarian rival for taking "no AIPAC donations."

Another group, called Our Heritage Matters, referred to incumbent Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani as "Mexican-born" in political mailers.

The groups behind the attack ads have not disclosed their activity with election officials, making it difficult to confirm the source of the funds. Our Heritage Matters has spent millions of dollars targeting vulnerable House Republicans, including Arizona's Feely, Ciscomani and Rep. Eli Crane.

None of their ads have attacked Democrats.

The flood of last-minute money comes under the shadow of allegations that the partisan operatives have meddled in the nation's top races. In Alaska, Democrats secretly helped recruit a candidate with the same name as incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, according to a story published by The New York Times that drew national attention ahead of Election Day.

Top Democrats have since criticized the party's actions to stack the ballot. President Donald Trump called for Democratic challenger Mary Peltola to be removed from the ballot or prosecuted.

Spokespersons for the Arizona Republicans suggested similar tactics are at play. A representative for Feely called the ads "electoral skullduggery."