PHOENIX —With a blue tsunami sweeping the nation, some new political stars are in the making ― and one is from Arizona. He can't even buy a beer yet.
He can, however, secure a spot on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Sebastian "Seb" Matta, the 19-year-old Democrat who still lives with his parents, was elected Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 3. He appeared on Kimmel's show Thursday, with Kimmel saying, "It's like 'Boss Baby' has come to life."
Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and Trump's administration has fought back hard. So you know Kimmel was enjoying all this.
For his part, Matta was almost preternaturally comfortable during the interview, conducted remotely. He was pretty funny, too.
Kimmel noted that he attended Arizona State University, as does Matta. "When I was your age in Phoenix, I was Krazy Gluing quarters to the ground at the mall," Kimmel said.
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"Can't blame you. I've been there, done that," Matta said. He also noted that he had lived in a dorm, but in May moved back in with his parents.
"I'm really living the 19-year-old college experience," Matta said.
"Not really, though. Not really," Kimmel said.
Kimmel asked Matta why he decided to run for clerk of Superior Court. "Was it the glamor, the glitz of the job?"
"Oh boy, do you know it," Matta said. "That's what everybody talks about."
But seriously, folks. "I saw a chance to make a big change in my community," he said, "and here I am."
Matta said that, as he told The Arizona Republic, his opponent, Jeff Dial, called him to concede the election.
"It was a very brief, 30-second call while he was eating a bowl of Chipotle," Matta said, cracking Kimmel up.
"I think he's a fine guy. I have nothing bad to say about him. He's been a good guy, honorable opponent. But somebody's got to win."
Will Matta stay at ASU?
Matta noted that his new job pays $97,000 a year. Kimmel asked if Matta had chores at home, and Matta said he had a few. Would he continue to do them?
"No, I figure that with 97 grand I can hire somebody to do it," Matta said. He also said he would continue his studies at ASU.
"If you change your mind and drop out, you could wind up hosting a talk show like I did," Kimmel said.