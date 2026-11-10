Biggs pledged to Arizona voters that he would cut taxes and root out corruption. But he struggled to stick to his message and do so with intensity, prompting GOP allies at times to remark that Biggs wasn't aggressive enough.

A former state lawmaker and five-term congressman, Biggs had never run statewide before. After his primary in 2016, when he won by just 27 votes after a recount, he had safely won reelection in one of the state's reddest districts — an area that wasn't off limits for the midterm's blue wave. Even Biggs' daughter couldn't continue the dynasty and keep the seat red.

Biggs was a former leader of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and a top ally of Trump.

Jessica Taylor, who analyzes governors' races for The Cook Political Report, said Biggs' loss could be blamed on the national rebuke of Trump, but she also noted his caliber as a candidate. And Hobbs ran a strong campaign, she said.

"Biggs was a weaker candidate than Republicans could have run. ... But I think that when you look at the state getting a trifecta for the first time in 60 years and just the margin of the vote, certainly the national environment had something to do with it," Taylor said.

"He was so tied to Trump, and then you had his election denialism," she said. "He never was able to raise a lot of money. I think his campaign just never impressed national Republicans to an extent that they were willing to invest in the race."

Biggs didn't — and he couldn't — distance himself from a president whose approvals tanked as he implemented tariffs and launched an unpopular war in Iran.