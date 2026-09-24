First Amendment protects broad political messaging

Campaign signs, and the messages intended to sway voters that are emblazoned on them, are protected speech under the First Amendment. Regulation of them, for example, where they go or disclosures about who paid, must be content-neutral.

"The government shouldn't be in the business of telling you what you can and cannot put on a sign unless it's absolutely false and harmful speech," said Gregg Leslie, executive director of the First Amendment Clinic at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. "We purposefully have a system where we grant broad leeway to all kinds of statements being made because we don't want the government deciding what can and can't be said."

There are few situations in which a sign can lawfully be taken down without becoming unconstitutional interference by the government to restrict speech, he said. But that also means that healthy skepticism of political messaging is important, Leslie said.

"Going hand in hand with the idea that we allow anything to be spoken, it kind of makes the case that you should always be skeptical about any public speech you see," Leslie said. "What you see on a sign or what you hear from a campaign event should never be the last word in what you think about a candidate or an issue."