But Baker said the principal was not informed that the photographs or other content would end up on a campaign social media account, and he did not authorize activity on campus. Baker added Ruiz did not enter the school building or distribute any campaign material during her visit.

"Phoenix District No. 1's general practice is not to permit campaign activities on district property, and we have communicated that position to individuals during the current election cycle,'' Baker said. "The district does not endorse or support any candidate for public office, and our focus is on maintaining politically neutral learning and working environments for our students and staff.''

Superintendent of Prescott Unified School District Clark Tenney said Ruiz toured Abia Judd Elementary School last October with Yavapai County Superintendent Steve King.

Tenney said the district offers tours of schools to interested community members and added King said it was "not unusual for him to have interested folks accompany him as he frequently tours rural schools throughout Yavapai County.''

But Tenney added that both the Abia Judd's principal and King confirmed there was no mention of any political element before, during or after Ruiz's visit to the school the year prior.

While Ruiz boasted of having been to schools in all 15 counties, she declined to say which had actually reached out and invited her. But she said the whole issue is overblown.