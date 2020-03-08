Tucson man turns life of crime into fuel for positive change

“This is the first time in my adult life that I haven’t been out on bond, in prison, on parole or probation or any type of supervision. And I’m 44 years old,” he said. “The whole time I was out running the streets and doing all that, I was miserable. I wanted to be where I am now. Every drug addict out here on the streets all wishes they were sober, but there’s no real tools for it. You just have to reach a point where you’re ready to do it.”

Advocating for change

With 18 years of experience with the prison and justice systems, McReynolds is now a fierce advocate for sentencing and prison reform. For him, the biggest issue is the lack of support for addicts.

“You know what’s in prison? Drug addicts,” McReynolds said. “Just locking drug addicts up doesn’t do anything. You can go to prison and get as much drugs in there as you can out here, but if you had more treatment and rehabilitation, it would be so much better.”

McReynolds was 18 years old the first time he did meth, and it changed his life forever. With continued access to drugs and criminal activity even in prison, he said breaking the cycle was difficult.

When he got out of prison the first time, McReynolds said he was denied interviews and job opportunities because of his history.