Tucson man turns life of crime into fuel for positive change

Jesse McReynolds was 19 years old the first time he was arrested.
On a March evening in 1996, McReynolds had his girlfriend drop him off at his dad’s house in Picture Rocks.
“I remember getting pages and calls from people and found out that my whole little crew that I ran around with were getting raided all around Tucson,” he said. “And I’m getting calls from their old ladies and other people saying, ‘Hey, they just kicked in the door.’”
He knew it was just a matter of time before they came for him, too.
When McReynolds’ dad left the house later that night, he didn’t get very far down the road before he was surrounded by unmarked vehicles, lights and assault rifles. The federal agents searched the father’s truck in hopes of finding McReynolds, but knowing his son was back at his house, the concerned father pleaded with the agents to let him be the one to go back for him.
“My dad said, ‘Let me go back and bring him out. You guys are gonna kill him if you go in there,’” McReynolds said.
From inside the house, McReynolds heard the gravel stirring as his dad pulled up in his truck. When he peeked outside, a motion light came on from below the house, illuminating a row of vehicles with no lights on behind his dad’s truck.
“I already knew what it was,” he said. “I remember my dad walking in through the back door and he’s just looking at me. He goes, ‘Be calm. Don’t fight. Be cool.’ And then they just came flying in from everywhere.”
The six-week federal investigation into a Southern Arizona drug ring led to the arrest and indictment of 14 Tucson men, including McReynolds. The 19-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine; the carry and use of a firearm during a drug transaction; and attempt to possess and distribute methamphetamine. Since then, McReynolds has been sent to prison four times and has spent a total of 18 years behind bars. But today, the 44-year-old says he finally did what it took to turn his life around.
“I’ve been a criminal my whole life,” he said. “Everything feels different now.”
Journey to Success
After getting out of prison for the last time in January 2018, McReynolds was placed on probation for four years. Just last month, however, he was released from his probation two years early.
In February, McReynolds was honored by Pima County’s Adult Probation Department as an exemplary probationer who has made significant lifestyle changes. He and 17 other individuals were nominated by their probation officers for the department’s inaugural Journey to Success ceremony.
Now, more than ever, McReynolds said he is focused on work and his kids — a 5-year-old daughter and 21-year-old son. He was recently promoted to sales manager at an auto glass business in Tucson.
“Jesse owned his past and he took responsibility for it, but he didn’t dwell on it. And I think that’s probably the key for him,” said Donald Weaver, McReynolds’ probation officer. “A lot of people are trapped by their past, even people not involved with the criminal justice system. They’re stuck in one spot because their past is still defining who they are. He didn’t let his past define who he was going to be now.”
Modeled after a similar program in Marin County, California, the Journey to Success program launched last July as a way to positively reinforce the individuals who were doing well and provide a platform of inspiration for those who were struggling.
“We’re looking at real, long-term solutions and being able to rehabilitate people,” said Cara Singer, the department’s director of field services, who spearheaded the start of the program in Pima County. “Journey to Success is a positive reinforcement and recognition program that celebrates individuals who really made some monumental changes.”
Pima County Adult Probation supervises approximately 8,000 probationers annually. In 2018, the successful probation completion rate was 81% — an increase from 78% in 2017. The department defines success as the ability for the individual to make significant behavioral changes and complete probation without having to return to jail for a violation.
As part of the new program, every six months probation officers have the chance to nominate clients and highlight their journeys. If selected, the probationer is featured in all four probation department lobbies with a photo, a statement from their PO and their story written in their own words.
According to Singer, the department is continuously looking for ways that they can help promote long-term, sustainable change among their probationers. In addition to this program, the department encourages probationers to give back to the community.
“In 2018, we did over 123,000 hours of community restitution, which benefits local nonprofit groups,” Singer said. “We want to make sure they’re working off their community service by giving back to the community and seeing that impact.”
For McReynolds, change was the only option this time around. After spending most of his adult life in prison, he was determined to reinvent himself and be there for his daughter, of whom he has full custody.
“My daughter is my life. I mean, she is my whole world,” he said. “I’m not risking anything to be away from her and to not give her the best life that I can.”
In addition to help from his PO, McReynolds said he also sets his own rules. He’s had to cut himself off from a lot family members and friends who still use drugs. He also doesn’t date, saying it would take away from his own growth.
“This is the first time in my adult life that I haven’t been out on bond, in prison, on parole or probation or any type of supervision. And I’m 44 years old,” he said. “The whole time I was out running the streets and doing all that, I was miserable. I wanted to be where I am now. Every drug addict out here on the streets all wishes they were sober, but there’s no real tools for it. You just have to reach a point where you’re ready to do it.”
Advocating for change
With 18 years of experience with the prison and justice systems, McReynolds is now a fierce advocate for sentencing and prison reform. For him, the biggest issue is the lack of support for addicts.
“You know what’s in prison? Drug addicts,” McReynolds said. “Just locking drug addicts up doesn’t do anything. You can go to prison and get as much drugs in there as you can out here, but if you had more treatment and rehabilitation, it would be so much better.”
McReynolds was 18 years old the first time he did meth, and it changed his life forever. With continued access to drugs and criminal activity even in prison, he said breaking the cycle was difficult.
When he got out of prison the first time, McReynolds said he was denied interviews and job opportunities because of his history.
“I remember I was just completely discouraged by it,” he said. “I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do? I’m trying to do the right things.’ But I fell into that weakness and drug addiction and I went back (to prison) for a violation.”
Since then, McReynolds has come a long way. With limited life experience, he said this is the longest he’s ever held a job or paid taxes, and he’s proud of how much he’s accomplished for himself and his kids. McReynolds also said he’s grateful for the supportive and positive relationship he has with his probation officer.
He said he hopes that other probationers will learn from his story and realize that probation officers are there to help, not send them back to prison.
“I was a bad guy. I was a criminal. I was a drug addict. I did all kinds of things,” McReynolds said. “Everything that I did, from there to now, is what made me who I am and brought me to where I am. And it’s just proof that it’s possible, that you can do it.”
