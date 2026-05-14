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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

President Donald Trump has shown significant restraint with Iran, considering the regime’s ludicrous demands and constant stalling and delays. More than a month into a fragile ceasefire, however, he appears close to a breaking point.

On Monday, the frustrated president said talks with Iran were on “massive life-support” and called Iranian demands “garbage.” Trump has given Iran every opportunity to avoid the destruction imminent in any additional U.S. military action. But the mullahs continue to play games in an effort to buy time.

Iran’s “peace” proposal, among other things, does nothing to limit the nation’s nuclear ambitions, insists on long-term control over the Strait of Hormuz, seeks U.S. reparations and would empower Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. Iran also demands that the United States end its blockade against Iranian ports and unfreeze billions in Iranian assets. Trump properly dismissed the offer as “unacceptable.”

Trump has plenty of incentive to remain firm. While some leaked news reports posit that the American blockade won’t cause significant damage to Iran for months, an intelligence official told The Washington Post that the naval action is already “inflicting real, compounding damage — severing trade, crushing revenue and ​accelerating systemic economic collapse.” During the first few weeks of the blockade, U.S. Central Command reports, the United States has intercepted at least 70 vessels heading to or from Iran.