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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When developers first proposed the SunZia transmission line, the 550-mile wire that now carries New Mexico wind power into Pinal County, I was 13 years old.

Since then, I finished school on Tucson’s south side, earned three degrees at the University of Arizona, and served four terms in the State Legislature. The line finally came online this June. Construction only took about three years, meaning the other two decades were paperwork, planning and litigation.

That’s the problem the U.S. Senate’s Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 is designed to fix. Those in Washington still wavering on it should hear from Arizona, where we feel the effects of a slow grid every summer.

Tucson Electric Power is proposing to raise residential rates by nearly 10%. Attorney General Kris Mayes says 4% is closer to fair. Either way, no rate hike fixes the deeper issue. Arizona is trying to meet fast-growing demand with a grid that takes too long to expand and modernize.

I studied public health, so I know energy is also a health issue. Pima County recorded 189 heat-related deaths by the end of September, more than all of last year. This year we lost vulnerable citizens to heat in March for the first time. A family that rations air conditioning by setting the thermostat to 85 in July to afford the bill is taking a health risk, whether they think of it that way or not. They shouldn’t have to do that in the richest nation on Earth.