The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Every summer, Arizona parents face a difficult question: Is it safe for children to play outside? For many families, staying indoors feels like the only safe choice.
Phoenix regularly sees more than 110 days over 100 degrees, and as researchers studying heat and children’s well-being, we see conversations focus almost exclusively on protection — canceling outdoor activities like sports and school recess. These are important and potentially life-saving considerations; however, if retreating indoors is the only strategy, we reinforce the idea that heat must be endured rather than lived with, and children lose opportunities to move, play and connect. By deliberately building the skills and spaces, we can prepare our youth to thrive as our climate continues to warm.
Some kids are more affected by heat than others. Children with health conditions and those living in neighborhoods or attending schools with more asphalt than trees and few safe recreation spaces face greater risks, especially when walking or biking to school is their only option. Not coincidentally, these children are often from lower socioeconomic and/or racial/ethnic minority backgrounds. However, cutting out daily movement is also harmful to physical and mental health. When school recess is moved indoors, for example, students spend 71% of the time sedentary, often in front of screens. So how do we rectify these seemingly competing interests?
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Heat isn’t just a short-term inconvenience; it’s a regular part of our lives in Arizona that impacts child development. Compared to moderate temperatures, heat exposure is linked to less physical activity, increased screen time, lower emotional well-being, and lower cognitive function among kids. Together, these factors shape children’s health, learning and social development into adulthood. Currently, less than 5% of youth meet the recommendations for physical activity (60 minutes daily) and recreational screen time (less than two hours daily). As temperatures continue to rise, the answer cannot simply be to hide children from the heat. Finding ways to redesign our environments, routines and policies to provide safe options to be active in the heat we live with is more important than ever.
If retreating indoors is our only strategy, we risk raising a generation of children in Arizona who are more sedentary, less connected to each other, and less connected to the places they live than ever before. Outdoor play, walks to friends’ houses, and outdoor sports build social bonds and community connections that cannot be fully replaced by screen-based, sedentary indoor activities.
Investing in shade and cooling infrastructure and heat adaptation plans in both schools and neighborhoods is critical. For example, prioritizing safe opportunities for movement, including reconsidering the seasons in which indoor versus outdoor sports are offered or adjusting schedules to support outdoor activities like recess during the coolest hours of the day; increasing shade in places where kids are most active, like fields and courts, rather than along the outer perimeters; and creating heat plans with established protocols for rest, water breaks, and thresholds for outdoor activity could allow kids to play despite the heat.
We also need to prioritize heat literacy for children, families and school, recreation and athletic personnel, integrating heat adaptation, hydration, and sun protection into our educational systems in the same way we have normalized wearing seat belts and not smoking. Heat adaptation plans should prioritize communities with the fewest resources to adapt.
Our children will spend their whole lives in a hotter Arizona than the one we grew up in. Our job is to keep kids safe in the heat and to preserve the fundamental experiences of being a child — playing, running and being outside — to thrive in a hot climate and develop into healthy adults.
Allison Poulos is an associate professor in the School of Human Performance and Lifespan Health at Arizona State University. Kylie Wilson is a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Arizona Cancer Center. And Sarah Martinelli is a clinical associate professor in the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.