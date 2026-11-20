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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Every summer, Arizona parents face a difficult question: Is it safe for children to play outside? For many families, staying indoors feels like the only safe choice.

Phoenix regularly sees more than 110 days over 100 degrees, and as researchers studying heat and children’s well-being, we see conversations focus almost exclusively on protection — canceling outdoor activities like sports and school recess. These are important and potentially life-saving considerations; however, if retreating indoors is the only strategy, we reinforce the idea that heat must be endured rather than lived with, and children lose opportunities to move, play and connect. By deliberately building the skills and spaces, we can prepare our youth to thrive as our climate continues to warm.

Some kids are more affected by heat than others. Children with health conditions and those living in neighborhoods or attending schools with more asphalt than trees and few safe recreation spaces face greater risks, especially when walking or biking to school is their only option. Not coincidentally, these children are often from lower socioeconomic and/or racial/ethnic minority backgrounds. However, cutting out daily movement is also harmful to physical and mental health. When school recess is moved indoors, for example, students spend 71% of the time sedentary, often in front of screens. So how do we rectify these seemingly competing interests?