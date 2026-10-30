Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Democratic congressional candidate JoAnna Mendoza has faced lies and distortions in her campaign for the CD6 House seat. Incumbent Juan Ciscomani has resorted to exaggerations to defend his voting alignment with President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, allied PACs have flooded the airwaves with false attacks against Mendoza.

Before we debunk those claims, let's make a clear distinction. Mendoza, a 20-year Navy and Marine veteran, is a moderate Democrat who’ll serve the district’s people. Republican Ciscomani is extreme in his unquestioning support of Trump and will continue to vote with Trump.

One TV commercial claims Mendoza opposes tax cuts. Not true. What she has said is that tax breaks should help working families — not Trump’s billionaire donors. The TV ad conveniently removed a reference in her quote to “wealthy folks” and “corporations,” twisting her position.

Another ad claims Mendoza wants to defund the police. Not true.

Mendoza supports full funding for law enforcement and a professional, accountable Border Patrol. As she stated in her TV debate with Ciscomani, she believes border barriers make sense in certain areas. However, she condemned the destruction of sacred Tohono O’odham lands. Mendoza also denounced ICE’s actions have resulted in wrongful arrests and deaths of U.S. citizens.

Mendoza wants the war with Iran to end — not only because it’s driven up gas and diesel prices, but because she’s been in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan and seen its effects. She doesn’t want to see more service members die. Twenty-one Americans already have.