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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For millions of Americans, credit card rewards make travel possible. Airline miles, hotel points, and other travel rewards help families afford vacations, visit loved ones, and explore destinations like Arizona. Proposed federal legislation, the Durbin-Marshall credit card bill, threatens these programs, putting at risk a powerful driver of travel demand. If travel rewards are significantly reduced or eliminated, fewer people will fly, fewer visitors will choose Arizona, and the state's tourism economy will feel the impact. That should concern every Arizonan because tourism is much more than a leisure industry; it is a cornerstone of our economy, supporting jobs, generating tax revenue, and sustaining communities across the state.

Arizona’s visitor economy powers hotels, retail shops, golf courses, entertainment venues, transportation providers, and thousands of small businesses that rely on a steady flow of travelers.

The tourism industry generates nearly $29.7 billion in annual economic impact statewide, supporting more than 193,860 jobs and approximately $4.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. These are not abstract figures; they’re real people — hotel employees, restaurant workers, tour operators, small business owners, and families whose livelihoods depend on a strong and steady visitor economy.

That is why, as the former Governor of Arizona and a strong supporter of our thriving travel and tourism sector, I believe lawmakers should take a closer look at the unintended consequences of the proposed Durbin-Marshall credit card bill.