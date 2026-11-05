The potential statewide effects are substantial. The nonpartisan Economic Policy Institute estimates that a large-scale, multi-year deportation scenario could cost Arizona approximately 60,000 construction jobs, or 22% of its construction workforce. And we’re not alone: May research from the Brookings Institution estimates that increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in 2025 were associated with approximately 668,000 lost jobs across 86 metro areas . You can see the cost to your community at the EPI’s “Cost of Deportation Calculator.”

We’ve heard the misleading argument that deportation will free up housing by reducing demand. That argument overlooks what happens to supply. Removing people who build homes undermines construction. Uncertainty about whether residents can remain in their communities can also discourage investment in future developments. Arizona needs a stronger housing pipeline to address its shortage. We’ve heard the argument that “real Americans” should take those jobs. We know that’s simply not happening.

Families bear costs long before a development stalls. When a household loses a breadwinner, rent and mortgage payments become harder to meet. Even the fear of enforcement can mean missed work and lost wages. Across Arizona, we’ve heard time and time again that children whose households have lost their father or mother have had to leave or deprioritize their schooling to take on jobs to help keep the family housed.

Those losses spread outward. Landlords lose rent, businesses lose customers, and cities lose revenue. Local governments must then respond to greater housing instability with fewer resources available for prevention, emergency assistance and other services.