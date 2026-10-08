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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I never met Grandmother Tree. But I know her. I love a tree like her in Ventana Canyon. I’ve stood in the shade of trees like her on Mount Lemmon and in Madera Canyon. I grew up under cottonwood trees like her far to the north and east of here. I listened to their leaves murmur in the wind. I felt their shade.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, Grandmother Tree was murdered. They pushed her over with a gas-guzzling machine and uprooted her. I cried when I watched her fall.

Her 250-year life spanned my own grandmother’s years more than twice. My grandmother turned 92 this year. She was born during the Great Depression. She lived through a world war and several other wars. She buried two husbands. She worked all her life on the farm where she grew up, then at a restaurant, and then at a bank. She raised three children. She has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren so far. She feeds us all whenever we visit. That is a long and full life for a human. But in all those years, my grandmother has only lived half of what Grandmother Tree experienced.

During her 250 years, Grandmother Tree sat witness to a changing world. She was born before railroads, cars or the border. She lived through wars. She sheltered men and women. She protected jaguars, javelinas and desert birds. She held moisture in her water-loving roots and evaporated cool air into the desert during hot summer days. She provided shade to plants and animals within her reach. She acted as a nurse plant for nearby growth. She nurtured us all. And she grew tall alongside her two sisters. Her sisters were chopped down a handful of weeks ago.