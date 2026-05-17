“I’m sitting in an office the day the governor said that, and these builders, developers that I’m talking to said they just lost hundreds of millions of dollars” in potential investments, Biggs said.

Meaning, full speed ahead with growth despite water problems.

(Hobbs didn’t say “we don’t have water.” She said aquifers west of Phoenix lacked a 100-year assured supply, as state law requires and water experts verified.)

Biggs may be among those whom water specialist Sharon Megdal meant when she said some think there is no crisis. "This could be a shock to the system," Megdal, director of the University of Arizona's Water Resources Research Center, told the Star.

One shock: Up to 77% of our Colorado River allocation, a key source for Phoenix, Tucson and agriculture, could be cut. Further, the state has just begun studying alternatives, including desalination; developing new supplies will take years, and their costs will mean more shock.

Meantime, Biggs’ simplistic solution — better management — should insult water managers and shock voters.

“When we’re managed correctly and we recharge water correctly, when we’re setting our course so the water can get through the canopy down into the aquifers itself, I think Arizona does OK, as long as we manage it well,” he told Fox 10.

We can’t manage what we don’t have. Biggs ignores that recharge isn’t filling overdrawn aquifers, while overuse and drought deplete the Colorado.