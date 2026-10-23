Closer to home, Flagstaff funds its Sustainability Division primarily through an Environmental Management Fee assessed on utility bills, including water and trash. Tucson already charges a smaller fee for Storm to Shade. Mayor and Council could create a stronger independent office like Boulder's or Ann Arbor's .

We need new ideas — urgently. TEP projects roughly $3.2 billion in capital spending from 2026 through 2030, and Fortis has identified up to $2 billion more for Project Blue. That might mean more rate hikes and fights over who pays. The City should keep leading those fights, not have to worry about angering Fortis.

Tucson should also be a solar city. Instead, solar’s share of TEP's generation is falling while TEP fights at the Arizona Corporation Commission for lower solar export rates. Fortis earns no return on generation owned by others — and roughly 95% of the solar TEP takes credit for is owned by others. That is a major problem for one of America's sunniest cities.

Mesa’s city-owned electric utility still offers net metering. TEP, meanwhile, pays you 4.6 cents per kilowatt-hour for your excess solar power, then sells it to your neighbor for 17 cents. You should be able to sell it directly to your neighbor at a price that saves you both money. TEP’s influence at the ACC and the Legislature stands in the way of a freer, more competitive and innovative market that would lower rates.

Finally, I am tired of misleading warnings that rejecting Prop. 421 could threaten reliability. TEP routinely makes emergency repairs without waiting for permit offices to open; City records show it received an after-the-fact permit for an emergency transformer replacement in September 2026. The reliability scare is nonsense.