My colleagues voted for much of their continuance, and the funding source? Local property tax increases, for projects such as “super-charging” pre-K education and daycare with $10M, as well as almost $9M in taxpayer-funded and subsidized public housing this year.

Which leads me to urge you to vote against Proposition 425.

This proposition claims to address a highly technical and “in the weeds” challenge that dates back to 1980. Simply put, that year, voters passed an amendment to the Arizona State Constitution that installed a spending limit (which is adjusted each year for inflation and population increase) to restrict the growth of government. It was the Arizona version of California’s legendary Prop. 13.

In fact, if Prop. 425 passes, it would revise the 1980 voter-approved base limit by $70M, an addition of more than $610M in 2026 dollars, and raise the spending limit to $1.43B, an amount that then will be adjusted upward each year. To be fair, there could be positive elements in Prop. 425 if it were to pass. The problem comes down, pure and simple, to the spending history and priorities of the current Board of Supervisors.

We cannot risk this amount of taxpayer money being handed to the super-majority of this Board. If there were guardrails in the proposition language to ensure that core county functions, such as infrastructure, road improvements, and public safety needs were funded fully, then passing Prop. 425 would make some sense.