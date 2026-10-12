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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1980, almost half a century ago, the Arizona Constitution was amended to require certain local jurisdictions to have a limit on their annual expenditures. The limit was set at the amount a jurisdiction spent during the 1979-80 fiscal year and could be augmented based on inflation and population growth. If any jurisdiction wanted to increase its limit above the baseline set in 1980, that could only be done with voter approval.

Since 1980, over 80 of the more than 90 jurisdictions bound by the limit have asked for and been granted an increase. That includes Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson, the Pima Community College District and seven of our state’s 15 counties. This year, Pima County is asking our constituents to raise our expenditure limit for the first time since 1980 via Proposition 425. By the way, both Santa Cruz and Yuma Counties also have expenditure limit increase requests on their 2026 ballots.

Passage of Proposition 425 will enable your county government to plan for the future with knowledge and foresight. It will NOT result in either spending or tax increases. Decisions about expenditures and revenues will continue to be made as part of each year’s budgeting process.

Similarly, if Proposition 425 is defeated, that does not mean that tax rates will be decreased. What it will do is force the Board of Supervisors to make greater use of debt financing and possible cuts in programs to stay within the state-mandated expenditure limit. It will also prevent us from making use of collected revenues, hindering the county's ability to deliver the services and supports our constituents rely on.