The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In 1980, almost half a century ago, the Arizona Constitution was amended to require certain local jurisdictions to have a limit on their annual expenditures. The limit was set at the amount a jurisdiction spent during the 1979-80 fiscal year and could be augmented based on inflation and population growth. If any jurisdiction wanted to increase its limit above the baseline set in 1980, that could only be done with voter approval.
Since 1980, over 80 of the more than 90 jurisdictions bound by the limit have asked for and been granted an increase. That includes Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson, the Pima Community College District and seven of our state’s 15 counties. This year, Pima County is asking our constituents to raise our expenditure limit for the first time since 1980 via Proposition 425. By the way, both Santa Cruz and Yuma Counties also have expenditure limit increase requests on their 2026 ballots.
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Passage of Proposition 425 will enable your county government to plan for the future with knowledge and foresight. It will NOT result in either spending or tax increases. Decisions about expenditures and revenues will continue to be made as part of each year’s budgeting process.
Similarly, if Proposition 425 is defeated, that does not mean that tax rates will be decreased. What it will do is force the Board of Supervisors to make greater use of debt financing and possible cuts in programs to stay within the state-mandated expenditure limit. It will also prevent us from making use of collected revenues, hindering the county's ability to deliver the services and supports our constituents rely on.
This is not a partisan issue. County supervisors and other elected officials of both political parties across our state have asked their voters to raise their limits. It is a genuine challenge to engage in thoughtful, long-term planning while staying within the parameters of a decision made long ago in a time of strikingly different financial circumstances.
Unfortunately, the leadership of the local Republican Party has made counterfactual and hyperbolic arguments against Proposition 425. They had a page on their website that provided templates for writing arguments against the proposition in the publicity pamphlet required to be sent to voters. Most of the arguments against the proposition have been submitted by their members, many of whom identified themselves as party precinct committee members when signing their statements. The Republican Party chair uses her radio program to frequently argue against passage of the proposition.
Conversely, statements in favor of the proposition in the publicity pamphlet were authored by leaders representing a broad cross-section of our community, including the mayors of Sahuarita and Tucson, the chair of the Tohono O'odham Nation and the CEOs of the Tucson Airport Authority and Visit Tucson. Several of our most prominent business groups, including the Chamber of Southern Arizona, the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association and the Tucson Association of Realtors, also back Proposition 425.
Pima County has consistently been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association, earning that group's Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in each one of the last 25 years. Our bonds earn high ratings of AA to AAA. We pay off our short-term debt, commonly issued through certificates of participation, faster than most Arizona jurisdictions. Our demonstrated commitment to prudent financial decision-making will be strengthened by the passage of Proposition 425.
When you fill out your ballot, pay attention to the facts and ignore the simple-minded scare tactics on the flaming yellow signs seen at far too many intersections. A vote for Proposition 425 is a vote for common sense, sound fiscal management and proactive thinking. Vote yes on Proposition 425.
Rex Scott represents District 1 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors. He was first elected in 2020 and was re-elected in 2024.