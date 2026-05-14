The courage of women like Wells, Hamer, and so many others helped secure the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which ultimately opened doors for women like Herschella Horton, Gloria Copeland and me to run for office and win. They are my heroes.

Today, we are watching those hard-fought victories erode in real time. Look at Louisiana, where Black voters are once again fighting for fair representation as congressional maps dilute their political power.

My father, Otis Shaw Jr., born in 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, lost his right to vote, and I’m really not sure if my grandmother Essie or grandfather Otis ever registered to vote when they lived in the South or later in Tucson. My cousin Antonio, who was born here, told me that they moved to Tucson so that their children wouldn’t have to be called the N-word, but I’m sure they found that racism is everywhere in America in big- or small-dose forms. Antonio went back to the South once, and when he made it home, he warned me to never go there. I’m thankful for my grandparents' decision.

I don’t often get asked to speak at events. Perhaps it's because when I’m not shy, I’m being contrary. But as the only Black woman elected in Pima County, I felt it was my duty to speak. I wondered what my ancestors would think, given all that they endured and all the ways my living is easy. And so I accepted the invitation. We dishonor the sacrifices of those who came before us if we become complacent, apathetic or let fear dictate our actions.