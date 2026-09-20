Students who might once have chosen the United States are instead enrolling in Germany, South Korea, Japan and other countries. In a global competition for talent, every student we lose is an opportunity another country gains.

Visa appointment delays haven't helped. Neither has the lack of clarity. When a talented 22-year-old with an engineering acceptance letter has to choose between a predictable process abroad and months of uncertainty about whether they can get to an American campus, more of them will choose somewhere else.

None of this means the federal government should ease up on legitimate national security screening. It shouldn't. Vetting visa applicants and protecting the integrity of the system aren't optional, and nobody serious is arguing otherwise.

But security and efficiency aren't in tension. A process can be rigorous and still be efficient, predictable and transparent enough that a student who has already been accepted to an American university isn't left guessing whether they’ll make it to campus by the time classes start.

Right now, too many are getting stuck in that process. Some decide the process isn't worth the risk and enroll somewhere else.

That's the fixable part of this problem, and it's where policymakers should be focused.

Some of the concern about international students goes beyond security and extends to the ideas they may bring with them. That concern sets America back. Our system is built on freedom, open debate and confidence in our own values. International students do not need to arrive already convinced of America’s virtues. We should be confident enough to let them experience this country for themselves.