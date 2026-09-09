“Love is love” was a beautiful expression of the human heart we often heard before and after the Supreme Court affirmed the right Americans have to marry the person they love.

Conversely, hate is hate, and two of our sons are dead because of it.

All of us are diminished and threatened by acts such as this.

Those of us entrusted with positions of leadership have the responsibility to consistently demonstrate that we will protect the liberties, rights and safety of each one of our citizens. We are obliged to condemn any act of bigotry, discrimination, hatred, or prejudice.

The people who elected us to represent them deserve no less, especially our children, who are always watching to see what examples adults will set for them.

When politicians seek to further their own selfish ends by seeking to “otherize,” or raise baseless fears about trans people, that is not leadership.

When they call into question the right to marriage equality by making ridiculous claims that it threatens traditional marriage, that is not leadership.

When they deny the crucial need for hate crimes laws, that is not leadership.

And when they do not take steps to ensure that all our people have the same legal protections in their homes, in their jobs, in their schools and in public places, that is not leadership.

It is often said that coarseness, division and polarization are endemic in our politics and public discourse these days.