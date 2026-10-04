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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona began turning politically purple in 2020 when Democrats won the presidency. We went bright purple in 2022, as Dems took three top state offices and a U.S. Senate seat, then another Senate seat in 2024.

Red with anger at the results, Republicans put forth and embraced claims of election fraud, and they have embedded falsehoods into this fall’s election campaign. Voters must reject them for their lies.

Candidates for three of the top four state offices are challenging election integrity and the most fundamental right of all U.S. citizens — voting — as they cling to denial of the 2020 presidential election result.

Here’s the record of their perpetuation of false claims of election fraud.

— Andy Biggs, the Republican gubernatorial candidate and a five-term congressman, voted in Congress against certifying Joe Biden’s election as president, opposing legitimate Electoral College votes from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

On social media in 2024, he praised the dismissal of charges against the MAGA president for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol, which was aimed at overturning Biden’s election. He also called for “pardon (of) all J6 political prisoners.”

Biggs now denies his denial, saying let’s discuss the future, not the past. He has not, however, disavowed his false claims or actions regarding the 2020 election.