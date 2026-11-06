For veterans, it can stem from killing an enemy combatant, witnessing the deaths of innocent civilians or fellow soldiers, being unable to save a wounded comrade or participating in something they believe was morally wrong.

Even when they acted under orders or had no control over what happened, they may carry the emotional burden for years, questioning their actions, their survival and even their own sense of worth.

Expanded help is available

Without the right help for the depression and guilt that moral injury can bring, some veterans start to think suicide is their only way out.

To compound the challenge, many veterans think that seeking help is a sign of weakness — which it surely is not.

The VA is working to meet that problem head-on in three ways:

First, a big push this year has been simply getting more veterans signed up for VA care. That matters because many veterans who die by suicide have not recently received VA care.

Second, the VA is screening more people than ever for suicide risk through a program called RISK ID. Millions of veterans who already receive VA care are being asked the hard questions, and those who show warning signs get a full follow-up evaluation and a support plan .

Third is expanded funding for a program aimed at veterans the VA doesn't already see. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program sends money directly to community groups across the country — about $112 million in the latest round.