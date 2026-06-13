Just this afternoon, as I walked in a grocery store parking lot, it was a very similar occurrence. I saw an officer telling a homeless man that he had to leave. His words of, “I am just trying to eat,” remain echoed in my soul. This time, without hesitation, I stood my ground and was prepared to do so no matter the consequences. I told the homeless man to say no more, and then to the officer, to let him be. I said that I would be his attorney, and he had done nothing wrong. The officer said something along the lines of the property manager did not want him here. I said that I do not care, that he has a right to be here with me. At this, the officer turned and walked away. Thankfully, it had not escalated any further. In this moment, I wanted to cry. I just told him, whose name was Carey, that I was so very, very sorry that he was treated in this way. I apologized not only for the officer, but for all of us. I apologized also for myself- for I, too, have at times turned a blind eye.