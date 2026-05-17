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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A letter published May 9 in the Arizona Daily Star and on tucson.com titled “Education of youth” provided inaccurate information regarding the intent of the Protect Education Act, saying, “I read the legislation description at the top of the page, and it was proposed legislation to end the school voucher system … ”

The Protect Education Act proposition in no way eliminates the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) voucher program — it seeks to provide accountability at the state level, among several other issues that need to be addressed. The program was originally formed to ensure access to necessary educational services for children with disabilities and can include home education, tutoring, therapy, private schooling and other approved expenses. I’ve spoken with parents of children who have used the program in this way for services not available in their schools — some children have even transitioned to their local school system.

When the Arizona Legislature overruled voters to make the ESA voucher program universal, it expanded a program designed for 10,000 students with disabilities, not 100,000 households making millions of small discretionary purchases annually.

There is a compliance burden on families who are honest, use the program appropriately, and detail every purchase as required. But the Department of Education did not plan for and was not funded for oversight of up to 12,000 purchases a day, and chances of misuse of funds being spotted are low.