Will the candidates empower WIFA to put more emphasis on urban water purification and reuse? Effluent is a local water resource that has as much value as water from out-of-state sources.

Will the candidates support tax credits for homeowners to install water-harvesting devices? As much as half of the water delivered to our homes is used outdoors. Put rainwater, not tap water, to work in our gardens.

Will the candidates work with the Central Arizona Project to make deals with farmers along the Colorado River? Farmers could be paid to fallow their crops during the hottest months and deliver the water saved to the CAP. Such deals are working great for both farmers and urban water users in California.

Will the candidates work with the Central Arizona Project to invest in water-saving technology on Yuma-area farms? The water saved would then be delivered to the CAP. Protecting both food security and economic development is an obvious win-win.

Will the candidates protect our remaining rivers and streams from excessive groundwater pumping? Our natural areas need water to support the wildlife and landscapes that we all treasure.

If Arizona cities and the state don’t come up with water-saving solutions, we may face draconian measures similar to those imposed in Las Vegas: limits on the size of new swimming pools, limits on golf courses, bans on fountains, bans on non-functional turf and bans on new swamp-coolers.

Water should not be a partisan issue. Where do your legislative candidates stand on these questions? We need water-smart Republicans and water-smart Democrats who will work together.

We can’t drink money when the well runs dry.