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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a small business advocate, realtor and leader within the Hispanic business community, I spend my days helping families pursue the American Dream. Whether that dream is buying a first home, starting a business or building financial security, one thing is consistently essential: access to credit. That is why I am concerned about proposals in Washington to cap credit card interest rates, including those that would cap rates at 10%.

With many families struggling with rising costs, it is understandable that policymakers want to help. But good intentions don’t always lead to good outcomes. An interest rate cap would make it harder to access credit for the very people proponents were looking to help. Credit is more than a way to borrow money. It is often the foundation for building a financial future. A strong credit history helps individuals qualify for mortgages, purchase vehicles, invest in education, and start businesses. For most individuals, building that credit history starts with credit cards.

Today, lenders can offer credit cards to borrowers across a wide range of financial backgrounds through risk-based pricing. Borrowers with little to no credit history can access credit cards because lenders can account for a borrower’s risk of default by charging higher interest rates. But that would go away if a rate cap were to be implemented. The same higher-risk borrowers that once had access to credit cards would see that access disappear. That risk falls hardest on communities that are still building a financial footing. This is particularly important in Hispanic communities.