The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
“I can’t believe I drew that.”
A student said those words after looking at the lesson’s completed sample, then at his own blank paper, and deciding the drawing was beyond him.
But he started with one line. That line became a shape, the shape became part of a picture and, eventually, the picture became proof that his first assumption about himself was wrong.
As a visual artist and children’s art educator, I hear “I can’t draw” often. I hear it in after-school classrooms throughout Southern Arizona from children who have already decided that artistic ability is something other people possess. Sometimes they say it before the pencil even touches the paper.
What they often mean is not “I cannot draw.” They mean “I am afraid mine will not look right.”
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Children live in a highly visual world filled with polished illustrations, edited photographs and finished projects. It is easy to compare a first attempt with someone else’s final result. When the two do not match immediately, some assume they simply lack talent.
A drawing class gives us the opportunity to challenge that belief.
At Young Rembrandts, we use a step-by-step method that breaks complex subjects into manageable parts. The structure gives children a place to begin while leaving room for their individual choices and creative expression.
In a Tucson classroom, curved lines might become a desert animal. Geometric shapes might grow into an Arizona landscape. Along the way, students make their own choices: a character’s expression, the colors in a sunset or a small detail that makes the picture personal.
The children may be following the same lesson, but they are not producing the same artwork. Their individual decisions remain visible on every page.
This is where the real learning happens. A child makes a line, studies it and decides what to do next. A proportion looks wrong, so the child adjusts it. An unexpected mark becomes part of the picture. Instead of treating every mistake as failure, the child learns that a problem can be examined and worked through.
Researchers describe drawing as a cognitive tool that helps make mental images and ideas visible. Research reviewed by the National Endowment for the Arts has also found positive relationships between children’s participation in arts activities and qualities including positive approaches to learning and interpersonal skills.
Still, the value of drawing is not fully captured by academic outcomes. Sometimes it appears in a child sitting a little taller. Sometimes it is the student who volunteers to show the class what they made. Sometimes it is five simple words: “I can’t believe I drew that.”
That sentence does not merely express surprise about a picture. It signals a change in the child’s understanding of what is possible.
This matters as artificial intelligence makes it possible to generate a polished image almost instantly. Children should learn to use new technology thoughtfully, but they should also experience what happens before a finished image appears: observing, imagining, deciding, revising and persisting.
A generated image can give a child a result. Drawing by hand gives the child a process—and the knowledge that improvement did not happen because a machine decided for them. It happened because they kept going.
Not every child who takes an art class will become an artist, nor is that the goal. The goal is to give children a place where uncertainty is safe, effort is visible and the blank page is not something to fear.
Families and schools can support this without elaborate equipment. Paper, a pencil, time and an encouraging adult are enough to begin. Instead of asking only, “What did you draw?” we can also ask, “What was difficult?” “What did you change?” and “What are you proud of?”
Those questions celebrate more than the finished picture. They help children recognize the patience, judgment and courage involved in making it.
The artwork eventually goes home in a folder. The more lasting result may be the voice in that child’s mind changing from “I can’t” to “Look what I did.”
Eledel Osorio Giddings is a visual artist, children’s art educator and the owner/director of Young Rembrandts Tucson, which provides drawing enrichment programs for children throughout Southern Arizona.