And it doesn’t matter anymore whether they are far-right or friendly “moderate” — they all follow the leader, literally!

Every single Republican fell in line behind leadership to send legislators on a one-month recess. One month! Every single Republican fell in line behind leadership to vote for their party-line state budget proposal. That budget would have destroyed Rio Nuevo, which helps small businesses in our region, and would have cut $44 million from the University of Arizona in the first year alone! This should have been an embarrassment to any Southern Arizona legislator who voted for it. But Republican members of today’s state legislature are more scared of their political bosses in Phoenix. They figure we aren’t paying attention.

In Legislative District 17, State Senator Vince Leach is considered more moderate, and State Representative Rachel Keshel is considered more extreme. When it came time to vote, there was no difference. They all lined up and followed their orders.

So, when I see LD 17 Republican candidates, Chris King, Keshel and John Winchester, I just shake my head. They are already showing their readiness to be another number in the party apparatus.

I changed my party registration when it became apparent at both a national and state level that Republican leaders were more and more extreme at the expense of practical and responsible governing. Now, like many in Arizona. I vote for the best person for each office.

We don’t have to vote for blind party loyalty. I am supporting State Rep. Kevin Volk for re-election. As I did during my service, he has shown a willingness to cross party lines, even when it means he’s going to take some serious heat.