The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
My father was a Republican state legislator who represented part of Southern Arizona. My mother was a Republican state legislator who represented part of Southern Arizona. And I was a Republican state legislator who represented part of Southern Arizona.
So I know a thing or two about Republican state legislators from Southern Arizona! We stood up for Southern Arizona. I have serious concerns about the current candidates from Southern Arizona, because I know what awaits them if they’re elected.
I served from 2001-09. Back then, things were better. There was partisanship, to be sure. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it is now.
Even back then, with John McCain as the leader of Arizona Republicans, showing the virtues of being an independent thinker, the Republican leadership of the state legislature was starting to become more and more partisan — party first, not Arizonans first.
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I resisted it, and it was hard. I voted against a budget that failed to support children and their safety. Leadership told me it was just a starting point in negotiations to get leverage against the governor. I knew better. Had I voted for that budget, the cuts to children’s services would have been baked in for the rest of the session as the position of the Republicans. I didn’t fall for it. I also refused to vote for a budget that didn’t properly fund the University of Arizona and other bills unfavorable to Southern Arizona.
I don’t see that happening today. I see every single Republican in the state legislature falling in line like obedient partisan soldiers — even if it’s against our interests in Southern Arizona.
And it doesn’t matter anymore whether they are far-right or friendly “moderate” — they all follow the leader, literally!
Every single Republican fell in line behind leadership to send legislators on a one-month recess. One month! Every single Republican fell in line behind leadership to vote for their party-line state budget proposal. That budget would have destroyed Rio Nuevo, which helps small businesses in our region, and would have cut $44 million from the University of Arizona in the first year alone! This should have been an embarrassment to any Southern Arizona legislator who voted for it. But Republican members of today’s state legislature are more scared of their political bosses in Phoenix. They figure we aren’t paying attention.
In Legislative District 17, State Senator Vince Leach is considered more moderate, and State Representative Rachel Keshel is considered more extreme. When it came time to vote, there was no difference. They all lined up and followed their orders.
So, when I see LD 17 Republican candidates, Chris King, Keshel and John Winchester, I just shake my head. They are already showing their readiness to be another number in the party apparatus.
I changed my party registration when it became apparent at both a national and state level that Republican leaders were more and more extreme at the expense of practical and responsible governing. Now, like many in Arizona. I vote for the best person for each office.
We don’t have to vote for blind party loyalty. I am supporting State Rep. Kevin Volk for re-election. As I did during my service, he has shown a willingness to cross party lines, even when it means he’s going to take some serious heat.
And I am supporting his running mates: Edgar Soto, a Marine Corps veteran, for State Senator, and Holly Lyon, an Air Force veteran, for State Representative. They are clear that they are also willing to break from the party when it’s in the interests of Southern Arizona.
Ultimately, it’s up to us to choose who holds these offices. My support is for people who will put representing our interests in Southern Arizona ahead of what their party tells them to do.
Pete Hershberger is a former Republican Arizona State Representative who represented a Southern Arizona district from 2001-09.