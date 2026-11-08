The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
¡Si se puede! Yes, we can!
¡Si lo hicimos! Yes, we did!
Latino voters who went Republican in 2024 turned Democratic this year, leading the blue wave. Notably, they helped elect numerous Latinos, including Gina Hinojosa as the first Latina governor of Texas, ousting three-term Republican Greg Abbott, and Xavier Becerra as governor of California, the first Latino to win that seat in 150 years.
In Arizona, 10 Latino Democrats were elected or on the verge of winning state Senate seats, including two flipped seats, giving the party its first majority in 34 years.
Fear and anxiety over the federal government’s immigration policies was among the issues that drove Latino voting. That fear was felt not only by undocumented immigrants, but also by many with brown skin, because the U.S. Supreme Court last year allowed racial profiling. Driving while brown, working while brown, doing anything while brown is cause for ICE to stop, question and arrest people, regardless of citizenship or legal status.
People are also reading…
“I was feeling ... very anxious, trepidatious, questioning the state of our democracy,” said Maria Hinojosa, executive producer of Latino USA, a radio program and podcast available via NPR, on her Nov. 4 broadcast. “And then this happened: Voters came out,” said Hinojosa.
(She is no relation to Gina Hinojosa).
Latinos’ response at the polls came as they continue facing the potential horror of loved ones, neighbors and even themselves being dragged away to detention or deportation.
Election night was “a repudiation of the inhumanity with which this administration militarized our neighborhoods, targeted our loved ones,” Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of empowerment group Latino Voto, said on Latino USA.
“That is a lesson we will never forget, but more importantly, it helped us find our voice,” Kumar said. “We were the firewall for democracy. If you do not pay attention to us, it’s at your own peril.”
Arizona Latino voters shifted 25 points to Democrats from voting for Republicans in 2024, The New York Times estimated. That meant Democrats elected Latino candidates including Latino state senators-elect, U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva and Rep.-elect JoAnna Mendoza.
Latinos led defeat of the Republican Legislature’s Proposition 142, which sought to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools and other institutions, with 59.9% opposed.
Shifting Latino voting trends were also attributed to the economy, with affordability an issue for Latinos and most U.S. voters, substantiated by the blue wave.
Post-election expressions of relief over their long-held fears were palpable among Latinos on social media, in the news media and conversations with families and friends.
U.S. Census statistics show Latinos are one-third of Arizona’s population, likely an underestimate. More than 80% are citizens, the Pew Research Center says, though not all are eligible to vote yet. The number — and potential political power — will grow, because the median age of Latinos in the state is 27, compared with 37 for the overall population.
Political influence will increase if la gente choose to use it. Although their votes were evident in this election, only 17% of those who voted are Latino, The New York Times reported, while Latinos make up 25% of Arizona’s eligible voters, the Latino Policy & Politics Institute reported.
Influence can grow if Latino electoral activity grows. That can lead to more results like this election, Republican political strategist Mike Madrid said on Latino USA.
“Latinos are emerging to tell us, ‘We don't care whether it's Democrats or Republicans. If you're not meeting our expectations or doing the job, we will fire you,’” he said.
¡Si se puede!
Michael A. Chihak is a retired newsman and Tucson native.