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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

¡Si se puede! Yes, we can!

¡Si lo hicimos! Yes, we did!

Latino voters who went Republican in 2024 turned Democratic this year, leading the blue wave. Notably, they helped elect numerous Latinos, including Gina Hinojosa as the first Latina governor of Texas, ousting three-term Republican Greg Abbott, and Xavier Becerra as governor of California, the first Latino to win that seat in 150 years.

In Arizona, 10 Latino Democrats were elected or on the verge of winning state Senate seats, including two flipped seats, giving the party its first majority in 34 years.

Fear and anxiety over the federal government’s immigration policies was among the issues that drove Latino voting. That fear was felt not only by undocumented immigrants, but also by many with brown skin, because the U.S. Supreme Court last year allowed racial profiling. Driving while brown, working while brown, doing anything while brown is cause for ICE to stop, question and arrest people, regardless of citizenship or legal status.

“I was feeling ... very anxious, trepidatious, questioning the state of our democracy,” said Maria Hinojosa, executive producer of Latino USA, a radio program and podcast available via NPR, on her Nov. 4 broadcast. “And then this happened: Voters came out,” said Hinojosa.

(She is no relation to Gina Hinojosa).

Latinos’ response at the polls came as they continue facing the potential horror of loved ones, neighbors and even themselves being dragged away to detention or deportation.