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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Any missing or unidentified person leaves a hole in a family and a community. Every family deserves to know what happened to their loved one. Every person deserves to be found, every death treated with dignity, and every family offered answers.

Yet the number of missing and unidentified people is growing around the world, including in Arizona. In late 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported 284,400 missing persons worldwide, a 68% increase since 2019. The numbers are thought to be even higher in 2026, yet they still reflect only those who are registered.

Accurately counting the missing is difficult. So is locating and identifying those found too late.

Those who work on the Arizona-Mexico border know these realities well. Despite sustained efforts to search for and recover the remains of undocumented border crossers who perish in our deserts, uncertainty often prevails. Reports of disappearance may pass through multiple agencies whose coordination is uneven. Behind every case number, however, is a family waiting for news, a community carrying grief and a human being whose life deserves recognition.