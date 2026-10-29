The Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan recognizes Blenman as a predominantly low-density, single-story residential neighborhood, with medium-density development more appropriately located along arterial roads. It also addresses critical issues such as parking, traffic, noise and light pollution. These plans were developed through considerable time and effort by city planners, elected officials and the community. What purpose do they serve if their guiding principles can be set aside whenever a property’s zoning or a particular planning tool permits a different outcome?

There is also a long history of the Arizona Inn’s former owners selling lots with contractual requirements that homes be single-story, with the option of a guesthouse. These restrictions reflected a conscious effort to preserve the character of the neighborhood and ensure that development remained consistent with the Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan.

Linda Morales of The Planning Center is quoted as saying, “The intent is for these to reflect the style and character of the Inn, so the new residences blend seamlessly.” But how can 25 townhouses, densely arranged on a single block, blend seamlessly with the Arizona Inn’s expansive grounds and a neighborhood that is approximately 90% single-story homes? Architectural styling alone cannot compensate for a development whose scale and density are fundamentally at odds with its surroundings.

We want the Arizona Inn to thrive. We also want Tucson to preserve the historic neighborhoods that contribute so much to the city’s identity and appeal. These objectives are not mutually exclusive. A thoughtfully designed, appropriately scaled development could support the Inn’s future without compromising the character of the surrounding community.