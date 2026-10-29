The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the Star’s article, “Tucson’s iconic Arizona Inn to add rental homes to its property,” the vision presented for the proposed townhouse rental development is neither idyllic nor respectful of the historic Blenman Elm neighborhood that surrounds it.
The proposed development of 25 one- and two-story townhouses would introduce an unprecedented level of density into our historic neighborhood. Equally troubling is the apparent lack of meaningful consultation with the nearby residents who will be most directly affected.
Although the pre-application was lodged with the City in January, neighbors received their first notice only a few weeks ago, through a mailing from The Planning Center that many residents understandably mistook for junk mail. The notice directed residents to contact The Planning Center and the City’s Planning and Development Services Department with questions or comments. Unfortunately, the responses to residents’ questions have appeared strongly aligned with the developer’s position, leaving some residents concerned that their questions did not receive sufficient consideration.
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The Arizona Inn has always been a beloved neighbor, and we would welcome a development that supports its long-term financial success while respecting the architectural character and scale of the surrounding homes. What is deeply disappointing, however, is that this proposal appears to disregard the principles of the Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan, a city-approved document intended to protect the very character that makes this area so special.
Of particular concern is the apparent reliance on the Community Corridors Tool, with Elm Street used as the basis for the proposal despite the majority of the development site not directly fronting Elm Street. Residents know that Elm Street already carries a substantial traffic burden. Using its designation to justify greater density on a quiet residential lot raises legitimate questions about whether the planning framework is being applied in a way that reflects the reality of the neighborhood.
The Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan recognizes Blenman as a predominantly low-density, single-story residential neighborhood, with medium-density development more appropriately located along arterial roads. It also addresses critical issues such as parking, traffic, noise and light pollution. These plans were developed through considerable time and effort by city planners, elected officials and the community. What purpose do they serve if their guiding principles can be set aside whenever a property’s zoning or a particular planning tool permits a different outcome?
There is also a long history of the Arizona Inn’s former owners selling lots with contractual requirements that homes be single-story, with the option of a guesthouse. These restrictions reflected a conscious effort to preserve the character of the neighborhood and ensure that development remained consistent with the Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan.
Linda Morales of The Planning Center is quoted as saying, “The intent is for these to reflect the style and character of the Inn, so the new residences blend seamlessly.” But how can 25 townhouses, densely arranged on a single block, blend seamlessly with the Arizona Inn’s expansive grounds and a neighborhood that is approximately 90% single-story homes? Architectural styling alone cannot compensate for a development whose scale and density are fundamentally at odds with its surroundings.
We want the Arizona Inn to thrive. We also want Tucson to preserve the historic neighborhoods that contribute so much to the city’s identity and appeal. These objectives are not mutually exclusive. A thoughtfully designed, appropriately scaled development could support the Inn’s future without compromising the character of the surrounding community.
We remain hopeful that the next set of plans will show that our concerns and comments were heard, will respect the intent of the Blenman Vista Neighborhood Plan and reflect the scale, character and sensitivity that this historic area deserves. The residents of Blenman Elm are not opposed to progress. We are asking for considerate development and meaningful engagement between the owners and the neighborhood. We sincerely hope the new owners will carry forward the legacy left by the Inn’s former owners: one of being thoughtful and considerate neighbors who understood the importance of preserving the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
Amy Johnson — originally from Australia — loves being a resident of Tucson’s historic Blenman Elm neighborhood, where she walks a zillion miles and values the history, character and sense of community that make it special.