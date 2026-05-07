First, there is the Voting Rights Act. In this case, the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 cannot be enforced because Section 5 is inoperable. But section 5 is inoperable because the formula in section 4(b) was based on information considered by the conservative majority of the Supreme Court as no longer responsive to current conditions. The formula has not been corrected or updated by Congress. This needs to be achieved with a Voting Rights Act of 2028 or the John Lewis Bill to pass.

Next would be women’s rights.

Granted, the Constitution does not specifically point to abortion as a constitutional right. But it does not deny it as a privilege either. The Court today wants to create a system of laws that complies with the pseudo-Christian faith that is currently being practiced. This is actively contrary to the First Amendment.

With a president who has been convicted of rape and a Supreme Court justice who has been accused of rape, where do you think women’s rights are really headed?

Third would be education.

Charter schools are not proposed to advance education for all children. It is designed to create greater segregation that would allow certain groups of children better education than others. If our funding were pooled into one major source for creating an effective learning environment for all, then all of America's children would benefit. And our teachers would be placed within the financial rewards window of most other professionals.